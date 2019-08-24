Talking points for [Squawk Box: Business, Politics, Investors and Traders: 7:45 AM EDT 2019-08-24

Deficits matter. How they matter depends on: Is unemployment high or low?

Are interest rates low or high?

Is the debt sold to finance the deficit a solid asset or a shaky one?

Are you worried because the debt service is large, the deficit is large, or the debt is large?

At the moment the unemployment rate is low, so there is no reason to run a deficit: A competent government would be running a surplus, to increase the fiscal space available to run a deficit when one becomes desirable. But we have not had an even half-competent government since January 21, 2017 I would argue Mitch McConnell, John Boehner, and Paul Ryan's political strategies have kept us from having a more than half-competent one since January 21, 2011.



At the moment interest rates are very low, and the debt we sell is regarded by everyone as a very safe asset: Thus running a deficit—even a very large deficit—is not an immediate problem.

Remember: economists look at quantities and prices: We have an immediate problem when the quantity of the deficit to be financed is high and the price at which the bonds to finance it are sold is low,. That is not us, now.

