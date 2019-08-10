Uber becomes modern art | FT Alphaville

Izabella Kaminska: Uber Becomes Modern Art: "Back in September 2016, we cited a BCA report which questioned Uber’s 62.5bn valuation, arguing its model was neither innovative or viable. Unfortunately, the report didn’t really register with the great and the good who have money to burn. Ahead of Uber’s IPO... as much as 120bn was being thrown about by some enthusiastic bankers. Fast forward to August 8, and Uber has truly beaten even the most extravagant of money-burning expectations. Here’s the Q2 results table, possibly in need of framing.... The thing that really hit market sentiment was the slowdown in revenue growth at 14 per cent to $3.2bn. Analysts had been expecting a 20 per cent rate which would have taken the top line to $3.4bn. This is important because Uber’s investment case is based on the thesis that the continuous net losses don’t matter because it’s still a growth company, and its pathway to profitability is through market domination and, of course, revenue growth...