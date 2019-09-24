Adam Ozimek: _"Okay FOMC tweet storm... https://twitter.com/ModeledBehavior/status/1174386524806438914 The Fed’s pivot to a more dovish stance over the last year is due to multiple factors. One is that the Fed sees an elevated risk of a recession. Given that rates are already low, they’d rather cut early to prevent a downturn than cut late and risk hitting the zero lower bound. The other factors are slower moving. 1st is the stubborn inability of inflation to sustainably hit the target of 2%. 2nd is the closely related trend that the economy is not yet at full-employment. More than the risk of a recession, these slower moving factors provide a stronger basis for cutting rates and are more consequential for understanding the economy today. One reason this is consequential is that labor market slack , and the Fed’s consistent underestimate of it, goes a long way in explaining the troubling inflation trends...