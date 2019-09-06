Comment of the Day: Kaleberg: "'...the general effect of cold war extremism was to delay rather than hasten the great change that overtook the Soviet Union by the end of the 1980s.' - George Kennan. 'The suggestion that any Administration had the power to influence decisively the course of a tremendous domestic political upheaval in another great country on another side of the globe is simply childish. No great country has that sort of influence on the internal developments of any other one.' - also George Kennan. Still, the Cold War was a wonderful piece of myth making. It was the end of history and the start of history. Novus ordo seclorum....