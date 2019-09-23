Edward Thompson (1978): The Poverty of Theory, or, An Orrery of Errors https://www.marxists.org/archive/thompson-ep/1978/pot/essay.htm: "By 1969 Althusser had narrowed the fully-approved texts to two: the Critique of the Gotha Programme (1875) and the Marginal Notes on Wagner’s ‘Lehrbuch der politischen Okonomie) (1880): these alone ‘are totally and definitively exempt from any trace of Hegelian influence’ (L. & P. 90). See also Francois George, ‘Lire Althusser’, Les temps modemes (May, 1969)...