This is, I think, A very important observation from Robert Waldmann—one that has escaped the mainstream public finance literature. He has convinced me that what the utilitarian math says has always been... misread... in an elementary mistake similar to the "neo-Fisherian" claim that the way to raise inflation is to raise nominal interest rates: it is a fundamental misunderstanding of the properties of the dynamic system:

Robert Waldmann: If one wishes to redistribute from the rich, and also worries about the effect of taxes on wealth on incentives to save, then the correct strategy is to tax at the maximum rate possible until there is no longer any reason to redistribute http://rjwaldmann.blogspot.com/2008/06/optimal-capital-income-taxation-it-is.html. This is a mathematical result based on the most standard economic model. Math doesn't care about Alan Cole's feelings. In a one period model, one must settle for the second best. In an infinite horizon model one eventually gets to first best from now on. It is widely noted that [in a model with T periods] the optimal tax on wealth (and on capital income) goes to zero as T goes to infinity. It is less often noticed that the way this happens is all taxation which serves any [redistributive] purpose is completed as quickly as possible...