Heather Boushey: In Conversation with Gabriel Zucman: Zucman: "Even this mediocre growth performance is much more than what’s been experienced by most of the population. Almost 90 percent of the population has seen its income grow by less than that. And for half of the U.S. population—about 120 million adults today—there’s been zero growth in average pretax income since 1980. This means that in 1980, for the bottom 50 percent, average income before government intervention was $16,000 a year, adjusted for inflation. Today, it’s still 16,000 a year. That’s a generation-long stagnation in income for half of the population...