It is certainly true that you have to look at both demand and supply to figure out what happens in equilibrium. But Milton Friedman's first rule is that supply curves do slope upward. Things have to be very weird indeed for equilibrium effects to do more than modestly attenuate impact effects. Sometimes things are really weird But that is not the way to bet: Raj Chetty: In Conversation: "We talked about moving-to-opportunity.... You might worry that if we help one low-income family move out of a low-opportunity area, do they simply get replaced by another low-income family who moves into that area, so we have essentially a musical chairs phenomenon?... Empirical research has recently mainly been focused on identifying individual-level effects. But trying to figure out how things play out in equilibrium is a very challenging problem, which, I think, is something we should have on our agenda to focus on going forward...