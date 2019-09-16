Tim Duy believes that the Fed will cut interest rates fast enough and far enough to avoid a recession, and that that—rather than a recession—is the scenario driving the current inversion of the yield curve. After the recent declines in interest rates, I would give that only a 50-50 chance of being true. Equilibria are fragile, and multiple. At an equity P/E of 20, a 100 basis-point fall in the very long bond rate should carry with it a 20% increase in equity value, holding risk adjusted expected future cash flows constant. Yet the S&P composite has not moved since late October. That is a hell of a large fall in risk adjusted expected future cash flows:

Tim Duy: On Rising Recession Probabilities: "My interpretation is that market participants have correctly anticipated the Fed’s reaction function with the expectation of substantial easing in the months ahead hence creating the inversion on the short end. This easing will be sufficient to derail impending recessionary threats. If the Fed’s easing was expected to be insufficient, I would expect that the 10s2s spread would be inverted. Consequently, at this point I still do not expect a recession in the near year. Under my baseline scenario, the Fed’s upcoming rates cuts will slightly steepen yield curve and the picture will look like 1995...