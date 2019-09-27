This is key to why distributional national accounts are becoming increasingly essential for understanding what is going on: Heather Boushey: Testimony before the House Budget Committee https://equitablegrowth.org/testimony-by-heather-boushey-before-the-house-budget-committee/: "National economic statistics are becoming less representative of the experience of most Americans. The implication for how policymakers and economists alike evaluate the economy is that average economic progress is pulling away from median economic progress. We see these same divergent trends across multiple measures of economic wellbeing: wages, income, and wealth...