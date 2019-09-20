I missed this when it came out three years ago: Melany De La Cruz-Viesca, Zhenxiang Chen, Paul M. Ong, Darrick Hamilton, and William A. Darity Jr.: The Color of Wealth in Los Angeles: "White households in Los Angeles have a median net worth of 355,000.... Mexicans and U.S. blacks have a median wealth of 3,500 and 4,000, respectively.... Japanese (592,000), Asian Indian (460,000), and Chinese (408,200) households had higher median wealth than whites.... African blacks (72,000), other Latinos (42,500), Koreans (23,400), Vietnamese (61,500), and Filipinos (243,000).... The median value of liquid assets for Mexicans and other Latinos is striking, zero dollars and only 7, respectively, whereas, the median value of liquid assets for white households was 110,000...