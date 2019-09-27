Diverse scholars at conferences ask different questions, and questions as if not more important than the mainstream. Will McGrew reports Will McGrew: The National Economic Association and the American Society of Hispanic Economists Work to Diversify and Strengthen Economics Research: "Last month, the National Economic Association and the American Society of Hispanic Economists hosted the sixth annual NEA-ASHE Freedom and Justice Conference at University of New Mexico’s Department of Economics. As in previous years, this conference provided an invaluable contribution to the field by elevating new communities, topics, and methodologies within economics research. Indeed, the papers presented at the conference painted a fuller picture of the current state of the U.S. economy and provided empirically grounded recommendations for a stronger and fairer economic future...