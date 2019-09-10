Nice piece on the origins of the alt-right: John Ganz: The Year the Clock Broke: "Murray Rothbard loved The Godfather... even thought that the Godfather reflected his own worldview: 'Organized crime is essentially anarcho-capitalist, a productive industry struggling to govern itself.'... As early as the Reagan years, [Samuel] Francis called for Middle Americans to ally with a populist, 'Caesarist' presidency to accomplish their revolution, just as the French bourgeoisie aligned themselves with Napoleon.... He didn’t know it yet, but his Bonaparte was right there the whole time. On November, 9, 1992... New York magazine put Donald Trump on the cover...