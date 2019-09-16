I would like to say that the very sharp Rana Foroohar is wrong here, that global recession probabilities are low. The problem is that we live in a world of multiple equilibria, and so—if enough people are now thinking like she is thinking—she may well be right: Rana Foroohar: Braced for the Global Downturn: "Well-meaning central bankers cannot offset the impact of an erratic US president on the real economy.... Last week’s market volatility... at heart, it’s about the inability of the Federal Reserve to convince us that its July rate cut was merely 'insurance'... Any number of indicators now show... [that] the global downturn has already begun. Asset prices will undoubtedly begin to reflect this, and possibly quite soon.... 'US equities are at the second most expensive period in 150 years', says Mr Lindahl. 'Prices must fall'. I don’t think it’s a question of whether we’ll see a crash—the question is why we haven’t seen one yet...