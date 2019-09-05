Fifteen Worthy Reads for September 6, 2018

Elsewhere than Equitable Growth:

A plea for us to focus on unionization, societal priorities, and worker bargaining power—rather than speculate about "artificial intelligence" trends that are, really, probably fifty years away from achieving criticality: Sarita Gupta, Stephen Lerner, and Joseph A. McCartin: It’s Not the 'Future of Work,' It’s the Future of Workers That’s in Doubt: "Nearly every discussion of labor’s future in mainstream media quickly becomes mired in a group of elite-defined concerns called 'The Future of Work'...

Is shale burning cash because its future is so bright, or because it is a financial bubble grift?: Schumpeter: America’s Shale Firms Don’t Give a Frack About Financial Returns: "Shale fracking... is booming once again... But... the business has burned up cash for 34 of the last 40 quarters.... With the exception of airlines, Chinese state enterprises and Silicon Valley unicorns—private firms valued at more than $1bn—shale firms are on an unparalleled money-losing streak. About $11bn was torched in the latest quarter......

A pointer to a very nice attempt to grapple with how we communicate and listen in the pubic sphere these days: Roland Nikles: News, Reviews & Views: Sovereign of My Opinions: "The unholy intimacy between readers and writers on the Internet, say the N+1 editors, has made op-ed writers of us all...

Jeet Heer: McCain's Funeral: "McCain's funeral was very moving and appropriately political (as befits the funeral of a major political figure)...

This ex-President of the Minneapolis Fed has become one of the very best Fed-watchers and Fed-analysts: Narayana Kocherlakota: The Fed Should Prepare for the Unexpected: "The staff paper downplayed and Powell ignored what I see as the most important risk...

This is correct: Laura McGann: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being held to a higher standard than men: "Male politicians aren’t told to put training wheels back on after a fact check...

Yet, somehow, manufacturing managers learned to understand electricity in the 1920s and 1930s. How? Why? On Kevin's theory, it would be that they were forced to learn or watch their firms disappear in the Great Depression. Alex Field might agree: Kevin Drum: Technology Is the Key to Success, But Probably Not the Technology You Enjoy: "I’d put it more bluntly: unless they’re forced to at the point of a metaphorical gun... service-sector managers are lazy... in a very specific way: they don’t really understand technology...

Learn the right lessons from Scandinavia: Martin Sandbu: What The Nordic Mixed Economy Can Teach Today’s New Left: "Ten years ago, the global crisis laid bare the failures of financial capitalism. This gave the political left an opportunity to win support for its agenda. Yet almost every established centre-left party in the developed world bungled this shot at political dominance...

Sociological distance, present and the legacy of past discrimination, and preventive treatment in Oakland, CA: perhaps 20% of the black-white cardiovascular health gap due to the fact that Black patients are seen by sociologically-distant white doctors: Marcy Alsan et al.: Does Diversity Matter for Health? Experimental Evidence from Oakland: "We study the effect of diversity in the physician workforce on the demand for preventive care among African-American men...