Frederick Douglass (1870): The Cause of Death of Robert E. Lee: "We are beginning to get at the cause of General Lee's death. Jeff. Davis says, that 'he died of a broken heart'; and one journal has declared, that he died being sadly depressed at the condition of the country, that he could stand it no longer. From which we are to infer, that the liberation of four millions of slaves and their elevation to manhood, and to the enjoyment of their civil and political rights, was more than he could stand, and so he died...