Gary Forsythe: A Critical History of Early Rome: "Beloch (1926, 602) estimated that at the end of the Latin War Roman territory had grown to 5,289 square kilometers, which is about three and a half times his estimate of 1,510 square kilometers for the size of the Roman state in 396 B.C., following the conquest and annexation of Veii. Under the Varronian year 332 B.C., Livy (8.17.10) records that the Romans concluded a treaty with Alexander, the king of Epirus and the uncle of Alexander the Great, who had crossed over into southern Italy at the request of Tarentum in order to defend the Greek cities from the expanding pressure of Oscan-speaking people.15 The only major military operations conducted by the Romans during these years were directed against the Volscian town of Privernum (Livy 8.20–21). This minor war, however, offers perhaps the first clear picture of Roman stan- dard methods and thoroughness in dealing with resistance. After putting up a valiant effort against Rome for a few years, Privernum was finally cap- tured in 329 B.C., and the principal leader of the resistance, Vitruvius Vaccus, was apprehended and executed, while the senators of Privernum were sentenced to live north of the Tiber. Although Livy (8.21.10) says that the general population of Privernum was given Roman citizenship, it is likely that they received the status of civitas sine suffragio, just like the neigh- boring Volscian towns of Fundi and Formiae. Besides this modest augmen- tation, the Romans founded three colonies at this time. In 334 (Livy 8.16.13–14), the Latin colony of Cales was established with twenty-five hun- dred settlers, on land in northern Campania near Teanum Sidicinum and the Ager Falernus, one of the richest agricultural districts in Italy. In 329 (Livy 8.21.11), three hundred settlers were sent out to form a Roman maritime colony at the Volscian coastal site of Anxur, which was renamed Terracina. It commanded a strategic node along the Volscian coast, a place where the mountains come down almost to the sea, forming a narrow pass. In 328 (Livy 8.22.2), a Latin colony was founded at Fregellae on the farther bank of the Liris River near its junction with the Trerus. It was doubtless intended to be an outpost to confront the Samnites...