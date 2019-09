Joseph Stalin (1935): "The Pope! https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Joseph_Stalin How many divisions has he got?... (Said sarcastically to Pierre Laval in 1935, in response to being asked whether he could do anything with Russian Catholics to help Laval win favour with the Pope, to counter the increasing threat of Nazism; as quoted in The Second World War (1948) by Winston Churchill vol. 1, ch. 8, p. 105.)