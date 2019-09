The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Centwin King of Wessex: "A.D. 676. This year, in which Hedda succeeded to his bishopric, Escwin died; and Centwin obtained the government of the West-Saxons. Centwin was the son of Cynegils, Cynegils of Ceolwulf...

...Ethelred, king of the Mercians, in the meantime, overran the land of Kent...