Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Me Donate Archives Highlighted Teaching micro.blog Github RSS Twitter
Sixteen Worthy Reads for August 30, 2018

Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: Egferth and Lothere

Journey To Normandy Scene 1

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Egferth and Lothere: "A.D. 670. This year died Oswy, King of Northumberland, on the fifteenth day before the calends of March; and Egferth his son reigned after him...

...Lothere, the nephew of Bishop Egelbert, succeeded to the bishopric over the land of the West-Saxons, and held it seven years. He was consecrated by Archbishop Theodore. Oswy was the son of Ethelfrith, Ethelfrith of Ethelric, Ethelric of Ida, Ida of Eoppa...

#liveblogging #history #anglosaxonchronicle

Posted on September 04, 2019 at 09:35 | | Comments (0)

Comments