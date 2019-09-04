Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: Egferth and Lothere

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Egferth and Lothere: "A.D. 670. This year died Oswy, King of Northumberland, on the fifteenth day before the calends of March; and Egferth his son reigned after him...

...Lothere, the nephew of Bishop Egelbert, succeeded to the bishopric over the land of the West-Saxons, and held it seven years. He was consecrated by Archbishop Theodore. Oswy was the son of Ethelfrith, Ethelfrith of Ethelric, Ethelric of Ida, Ida of Eoppa...