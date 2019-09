The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Escwin King of Wessex: "A.D. 674. This year Escwin succeeded to the kingdom of Wessex. He was the son of Cenfus, Cenfus of Cenferth, Cenferth of Cuthgils, Cuthgils of Ceolwulf, Ceolwulf of Cynric, Cynric of Cerdic...