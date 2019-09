The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): Founding of Ely: "A.D. 672. This year died King Cenwal; and Sexburga his queen held the government one year after him...

...A.D. 673. This year died Egbert, King of Kent; and the same year there was a synod at Hertford; and St. Etheldritha began that monastery at Ely...