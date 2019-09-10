Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: The Comet-Star

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): The Comet-Star: "A.D. 678. This year appeared the comet-star in August, and shone every morning, during three months, like a sunbeam...

...Bishop Wilfrid being driven from his bishopric by King Everth, two bishops were consecrated in his stead, Bosa over the Deirians, and Eata over the Bernicians. About the same time also Eadhed was consecrated bishop over the people of Lindsey, being the first in that division...