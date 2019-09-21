Notes and References for: Lecture Notes: Introduction to Economic History: The Ancient Economy
Lecture Notes: Introduction to Economic History: The Ancient Economy
1: The Biggest-Picture Perspective
1.1: The Old and Middle Stone Ages References:
- Doug Jones (2014-2019): Logarithmic History https://logarithmichistory.wordpress.com/2014/12/18/
- Doug Jones (2019): Puttin' on the Ritz https://logarithmichistory.wordpress.com/2019/07/21/
- David Kaplan (2000): The Darker Side of the "Original Affluent Society" https://delong.typepad.com/files/kaplan-darker.pdf
- Marshall Sahlins (1972): The Original Affluent Society https://delong.typepad.com/files/original-affluent-society.pdf
- Marshall Sahlins (1972): Stone Age Economics https://delong.typepad.com/files/stone-age-economics.pdf
- Richard Wrangham (2019): The Goodness Paradox: The Strange Relationship Between Virtue and Violence in Human Evolution http://books.google.com/?isbn=1101870907
1.1: The Old and Middle Stone Ages Notes:
1.2: An Index of Human Technological and Organizational Capabilities References
- John Maynard Keynes (1936): The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money
- Solow-Malthus Growth Model Notebook: https://nbviewer.jupyter.org/github/braddelong/LS2019/blob/master/2019-09-06-210a-ancient-intro.ipynb