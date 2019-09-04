Sixteen Worthy Reads for August 30, 2018

Worthy Reads Elsewhere:

Even though this is written by another member of the J. Bradford Alliance, I am not sure that "when U.S. multinationals are able to import talent or export R&D work, this reinforces US technological leadership". That is not how I read Shenzhen, at least: Lee Branstetter, Britta Glennon, and J. Bradford Jensen: The IT revolution and the globalisation of R&D: "US firms have begun shifting R&D investment towards non-traditional destinations such as China, India, and Israel...

This may, to some degree, be the growing pains of new technology. There were people who strongly objected to printing, on the grounds that the only way to truly grok a book was to copy it out word-for-word by hand. In their view, printing produced a bunch of shallow intellectual poseurs who would have only a surface and inadequate knowledge of the books that they had not really read but only skimmed. And Sokrates's attitude toward writing as a greatly inferior simulacrum and inadequate mimesis that could not create the true knowledge obtained through real dialogue is well known. Nevertheless, we believe that we have managed to adapt to printing and indeed to the creation of manuscript rather than just the oldest oral master-and-apprentice intellectual technologies. Perhaps we will find different things to be true once we will have trained our information-technology networks to be our servants as trusted information intermediaries and intellectual force multipliers, rather than (as they know are) the servants of the advertisers that pay them and thus that try to glue our eyeballs and attention to screens whether having our eyeballs and attention so-glued helps us become more like our best selves or not. But as of now the empirical evidence has become overwhelming: Susan Dynarski: For better learning in college lectures, lay down the laptop and pick up a pen: "When college students use computers or tablets during lecture, they learn less and earn worse grades. The evidence consists of a series of randomized trials, in both college classrooms and controlled laboratory settings...

Robert E. Litan and Ian Hathaway: Is America Encouraging the Wrong Kind of Entrepreneurship?: "William Baumol... idea... that may help explain America’s productivity slump. Baumol’s writing raises the possibility that U.S. productivity is low because would-be entrepreneurs are focused on the wrong kind of work...

Isabel Z. Martínez, Michael Siegenthaler, and Emmanuel Saez: The Myth of Intertemporal Labour Supply Substitution: "Macroeconomists tend to assume that people work more when their wages are temporarily higher...

Will Wilkinson: “Socialism” vs. “capitalism”: what left and right get wrong about the debate: "We need go-go capitalism to afford a generous welfare state...

I disagree with Simon here. He claims that "Alesina or Rogoff featured so much in... austerity... not because they were influential, but because they were useful to provide some intellectual credibility to the policy that politicians of the right wanted to pursue". It's not one or the other. They gave credibility. And because they gave credibility the media-political machine made them influential. And there influence was such that they neutralized the rest of us, who understood what was going on and were desperately trying to stop it: Simon Wren-Lewis: The biggest economic policy mistake of the last decade, and it had nothing to do with academic economists: "Reading the article brought back memories of my first year or two writing this blog, where I became part of a mainly US blog scene of mainstream academics opposed to austerity...

Cass R. Sunstein: It Can Happen Here: "In They Thought They Were Free, Mayer decided to focus on ten people, different in many respects but with one characteristic in common: they had all been members of the Nazi Party. Eventually they agreed to talk, accepting his explanation that he hoped to enable the people of his nation to have a better understanding of Germany. Mayer was truthful about that and about nearly everything else. But he did not tell them that he was a Jew...

Justin Wolfers: Money Really Does Lead to a More Satisfying Life: "Lottery winners said they were substantially more satisfied with their lives than lottery losers.... These effects are remarkably durable... still evident up to two decades after a big win...

Justin Fox: Why German Corporate Boards Include Workers for Co-Determination: "One of the world’s most successful capitalist nations, Germany, currently requires 50 percent employee representation on the supervisory boards of large corporations, and that most countries in the European Union now also encourage or require some such form of employee 'co-determination'...