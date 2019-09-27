New and well worth reading from Lisa Cook and Jan Gerson: The Implications of U.S. Gender and Racial Disparities in Income and Wealth Inequality at Each Stage Of The Innovation Process: "Women and underrepresented minorities in the United States have obtained an increasing share of bachelor’s degrees and other advanced degrees in... STEM.... Yet there has been no similar increase in patenting.... Closing this gender and racial gap in the U.S. innovation process could increase U.S. Gross Domestic Product per capita by 2.7 percent.... Mentoring.... Exposing children to invention and innovation.... A recent paper in Nature finds that... patent applications with women as lead inventors are rejected more often.... Workplace climate...