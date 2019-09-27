James Harding: Tortoise: What We Are For: "We believe that the coming age of artificial intelligence requires a moral intelligence–and so, as innovation permeates our lives, we stand for the human interest.... The power gap is widening. The powerful are fewer in number, more remote and less accountable.... People are locked out of the decisions that govern their lives; leadership’s gone AWOL; democracy is weakening. If we can agree on anything, it’s that our times require new thinking. We hope that if we take a little longer and open up the process of journalism, we can better understand these problems and foster new ideas. We’re trying to come to a better informed point of view on our future.... We are, let’s face it, a tiny journalism start-up. We’ve only recently moved out of my kitchen. We don’t have a manifesto. We’re not running for office; we’ve only just rented one.... We’d like to tell some stories.... We aim to tell original ones well, to report them deeply and discuss them openly...