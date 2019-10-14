Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Very few of those who read this weblog would be attracted to this, or, indeed, find it anything other than a very hard slog. But those who do tackle it will, I think, be very well rewarded. Adam Kotsko is a smart, honorable, very insightful person who thinks very differently from us—and that is the kind of person we can potentially learn the most from: Adam Kotsko: Neoliberalism's Demons: On the Political Theology of Late Capital https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1503607135: "Neoliberalism makes demons of us all, confronting us with forced choices that serve to redirect the blame for social problems onto the ostensible poor decision-making of individuals...

