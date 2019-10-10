To make the sure-thing principle valid, we must insist that the businessman’s decision will not affect the outcome of the election.... The missing ingredient... is a causal assumption. A correct version... would read as follows: an action that increases the probability of a certain outcome assuming either that Event C occurred or that Event C did not occur will also increase its probability if we don’t know whether C occurred… provided that the action does not change the probability of C.... Our strong intuitive belief that a BBG drug is impossible suggests that humans (as well as machines programmed to emulate human thought) use something like the do-calculus to guide their intuition....

In the study, women clearly had a preference for taking Drug D and men preferred not to. Thus Gender is a confounder of Drug and Heart Attack. For an unbiased estimate of the effect of Drug on Heart Attack, we must adjust for the confounder. We can do that by looking at the data for men and women separately, then taking the average.... Drug D isn’t BBG, it’s BBB: bad for women, bad for women, and bad for people.

I don’t want you to get the impression from this example that aggregating the data is always wrong or that partitioning the data is always right. It depends.... Let’s begin with the assumption that blood pressure is known to be a possible cause of heart attack, and Drug B is supposed to reduce blood pressure.... The numbers are the same... the conclusion is exactly the opposite.... Drug B succeeded in lowering the patients’ blood pressure....It moved people from the higher-risk category into the lower-risk category.... The aggregated part... gives us the correct result....

The causal diagram will tell us what procedure we need to use. However, for statisticians who are trained in “conventional” (i.e., model-blind) methodology and avoid using causal lenses, it is deeply paradoxical that the correct conclusion in one case would be incorrect in another, even though the data look exactly the same...