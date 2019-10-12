...We should not be that surprised by this world of persistently weak inflation and ultra-aggressive monetary policies, including outright asset purchases by central banks and favourable long-term lending to banks. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater has laid out the logic in his important recent book Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises.... Governments of countries whose debts are denominated in their own currencies can manage the aftermath of a crisis caused by excessive credit... spread out the adjustment over years... “beautiful deleveraging”... [via] austerity; debt restructuring and outright default; money “printing” by central banks, not least to sustain asset prices; and other transfers... keeping long-term interest rates below growth of nominal incomes. That has in fact been done, even for Italy....

Where has this left us today? Not where we would like to be.... While financial and household debt have fallen relative to incomes... that is not true for debts of governments or non-financial corporates.... Offsetting debt explosions.... Crisis-hit economies are still far below pre-crisis trend output levels, while productivity growth is also generally low.... Populist politics of left and right remain in full force.... Big debt crises... have always thrown long shadows into the future...