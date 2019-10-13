Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Interstate 80 is the wrong way to go from San Francisco to Chicago. Vastly superior, scenery wise, is 580-205-120-6-305-93-319-50-70-55:

San Francisco CA to Chicago IL Google Maps

Kevin Drum: Friday Cat Blogging https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2019/10/friday-cat-blogging-11-october-2019/: "I’m on the road today... helping Dr. Marc drive his cats to Chicago..... Interstate 80 Isn’t Very Interesting https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2019/10/interstate-80-isnt-very-interesting/: "Our mission to get Professor M’s cats to Chicago proceeds apace. We’re basically covering one state per day, and today we drove across Wyoming... 

#noted #2019-10-13

Posted on October 13, 2019 at 16:35 in #noted | | Comments (0)

