Will McGrew: Investments in Early Childhood Education Improve Outcomes for Program Participants—and Perhaps Other Children too: "Governments that spend money on early childhood education get a lot of bang for their buck—an estimated 7 percent to 10 percent annual return for programs targeted at disadvantaged children... [plus] also long-term improvements in human capital and earnings. But do those test-score gains last?... Mariana Zerpa... finds that children in states with early childhood education programs are 30 percent less likely to repeat a grade between ages 6 and 8—and that this effect lasts at least until age 12...