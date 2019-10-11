We have had financial crises for nearly 200 years now. Yet our handling of those of the mid-nineteenth century was certainly no worse, and arguably better, than our handling of 2007-2010. All parts of "lend freely at a penalty rate on collateral that is good in normal times" were understood. Why weren't they understood in 2008?:

Karl Marx: Neue Rheinische Zeitung Revue: "The years 1843-5 were years of industrial and commercial prosperity, a necessary sequel to the almost uninterrupted industrial depression of 1837-42. As is always the case, prosperity very rapidly encouraged speculation. Speculation regularly occurs in periods when overproduction is already in full swing. It provides overproduction with temporary market outlets, while for this very reason precipitating the outbreak of the crisis and increasing its force. The crisis itself first breaks out in the area of speculation; only later does it hit production. What appears to the superficial observer to be the cause of the crisis is not overproduction but excess speculation, but this is itself only a symptom of overproduction. The subsequent disruption of production does not appear as [what it really is,] a consequence of its own previous exuberance, but merely as a setback caused by the collapse of speculation...