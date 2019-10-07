..."While the poor can 'make it' in America and the wealthy can 'fall from grace,' these events are neither very common nor more likely to occur today than in the 1970's," wrote Ms. Sawhill and another Urban Institute researcher, Mark Condon. The Urban Institute study found that while rich and poor alike earn more as they go from youth to middle age, the odds of moving from the bottom 20 percent in income distribution to the top 40 percent are a fraction of the odds reported by the Treasury: 1 in 10, compared with 4 in 10.

As a group, the Urban Institute study found, the poor in 1988 were worse off than the poor in 1979. And the study found that averaged over 10 years, people's incomes became markedly more unequal in the late 1970's and 1980's. The income of the top fifth rose to five times that of the bottom fifth, compared with four times as much in the late 1960's and early 1970's....

'Doing it this way moves the results pretty strongly', said Professor Murphy at the University of Chicago. 'The way to do it, using this data, is to track everybody and compare them to others in their own age groups. Take 30-year-olds and see where they stand relative to each other when they are 40 years old'. He and other economists said that the type of income mobility the Treasury found was not the social mobility that most Americans have in mind when they think about rich and poor....

Ms. Sawhill said: "We need to get beyond the politics of this. The issue is what's really happening to the American people"...