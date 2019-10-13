Weekend Reading: Harry S Truman: Executive Order 9981: Desegregation of the Armed Forces (1948)

Harry Truman (1948): Executive Order 9981: Desegregation of the Armed Forces : "Establishing the President's Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity In the Armed Forces...

...WHEREAS it is essential that there be maintained in the armed services of the United States the highest standards of democracy, with equality of treatment and opportunity for all those who serve in our country's defense:

NOW THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as President of the United States, by the Constitution and the statutes of the United States, and as Commander in Chief of the armed services, it is hereby ordered as follows: