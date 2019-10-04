Equitable Growth Worthy Reads from October 4, 2018

Worthy Reads Elsewhere:

Hal Varian: Bots vs. Tots: "US labor market is already beginning to tighten. Expect a tight labor market for the next 15-25 years. Retirees continue to consume. Robots don’t consume. Labor supply is growing more slowly than labor demand. Old intuitions no longer helpful...

Damon Jones: @nomadj1s: "ighlights from the #econlife panel 9/25/18. Questions & advice on The Job Market™. Featured panelists: @paulgp, @PJakiela, @seema_econ, & @NWPapageorge...

This may well be the most insightful thing I have read this year, at least as far as its definition of conservatism is concerned: Frank Wilhoit: The Travesty of Liberalism: "There is no such thing as liberalism—or progressivism, etc. There is only conservatism. No other political philosophy actually exists; by the political analogue of Gresham’s Law, conservatism has driven every other idea out of circulation. There might be, and should be, anti-conservatism; but it does not yet exist. What would it be? In order to answer that question, it is necessary and sufficient to characterize conservatism. Fortunately, this can be done very concisely. Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: "There must be in-groups whom the law protectes but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect"...

SEC: Elon Musk Charged with Securities Fraud for Misleading Tweets: "On August 7, 2018, Musk tweeted to his 22 million Twitter followers that he could take Tesla private at $420 per share (a substantial premium to its trading price at the time), that funding for the transaction had been secured, and that the only remaining uncertainty was a shareholder vote...

Matthew Yglesias: @mattyglesias: "In Bush v Gore, Citizens United, Shelby County, throwing out Medicaid expansion, etc the 21st Century SCOTUS has mostly been an accelerant of democratic decline rather than a safeguard and the sooner people realize that the better...

Jason Snell: The Dream of Converting Podcasts into Text: "While... machine translations aren’t readable, they are getting good enough to fuel search engines. A great proof of concept is this one from David Smith...

Bradley L. Hardy, Trevon D. Logan, and John Parman: The Historical Role of Race and Policy for Regional Inequality: "Contemporary racial inequality can be thought of as the product of a long historical process with at least two reinforcing sets of policies: First are the policies governing the spatial distribution of the black population, and second are the policies that had a disparate impact on black individuals because of their locations...

Very clever by Sedláček et al.. And this certainly looks right: 2% of GDP as the (ongoing) cost of the Boris Johnson BREXIT clown show: Benjamin Born, Gernot Müller, Moritz Schularick, and Petr Sedláček: £350 Million a Week: The Output Cost of the Brexit Vote: "The current cost of Brexit... counterfactual... a matching algorithm... combination of comparison economies best resembles the pre-referendum growth path of the UK economy.... The negative drag from the Brexit vote now appears to be roughly £350 million a week...