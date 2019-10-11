Sandra Batie, Susan B. Carter, Roger Ransom: Richard Charles Sutch, 1942-2019 https://delong.typepad.com/files/sutch-obituary.pdf: "Richard Charles Sutch, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Economics, University of California Riverside and Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, died peacefully on September 19, 2019 at his home in Kensington, California. The cause of death was merkel cell carcinoma. He was 76 years old. Sutch will be remembered as a gregarious, exuberant, creative, hardworking, and witty person filled with love for family, colleagues, and friends...