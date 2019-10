Seán Clarke and Cath Levett: Canada Election 2019 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/22/canada-election-2019-full-results: 'Justin Trudeau defied worst expectations to keep his job as prime minister. His Liberals are again the largest party, but have lost their majority. Find out where the parties are strongest and who were the winners and losers on the night: