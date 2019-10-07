...Where does that leave the middle-class tax cut? Robert Reich and other spokesmen for the President-elect keep insisting that the middle class—which accounts for three-fourths of total taxpayer income—deserves tax relief. But the consensus view among economists is that the Clinton Administration will have to prune the proposal radically or even drop it altogether merely to avoid inflating the deficit further. 'Even without the middle-class tax cut, the plan is mildly deficit-increasing', said Paul R. Krugman, an M.I.T. economist. 'It would be nice to get a sense from Little Rock that there are some hard choices being made'.... Clinton made two proposals during the campaign. One was to grant 60 billion of relief to middle-class taxpayers... The second proposal... is to raise the reward of working by expanding the popular earned-income tax credit for poor workers with children.... Taken together, the two changes, if carried out on this scale, would swallow up the revenue raised from the rich and then some...