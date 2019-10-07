'The number that no one had seen was how much of the growth went to a few people', said Mr. Krugman, who focused on the numbers in testimony before Congress several weeks ago.... One explanation given by some tax experts is that the rich are simply reporting more of their income and taking advantage of fewer loopholes, now that tax rates have been trimmed substantially.... 'Inequality has increased back to where it was before the New Deal', Mr. Krugman said. 'But maybe the New Deal only drove the rich underground'. Still, few economists are convinced that the reporting factors are the only explanation. For one thing, wage and salary income for the top 1 percent of families exploded between 1977 and 1989.... The pay of chief executives rocketed during the 1980's.... The surge in pay at the top is just too large to be explained solely by working wives and M.B.A. degrees.... It is easy to exaggerate fluidity at the very top, some economists say. For one thing, the rich may get knocked off their perches from time to time, but the fall for most is not usually all that far.... For the present, the numbers are bound to provide yet another battleground for politicians arguing over which tax policy will produce the best combination of growth and 'fairness'...