Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-01:

Alain Naef: CV https://www.dropbox.com/s/w6ck5ly5vmpve4r/CV%20Alain%20Naef.pdf?dl=0

Alain Naef: Blowing against the Wind? A Narrative Approach to Central Bank Foreign Exchange Intervention https://delong.typepad.com/naef-wiind.pdf

Wikipedia: Deioces https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deioces

Wikipedia: Effective Population Size https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effective_population_size

Dave Guarino: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/daveguarino/: Apply for California Food Stamps Online | GetCalFresh.org https://www.getcalfresh.org/

Marshall Berman: _All that is Solid Melts Into Air: The Experience of Modernity https://books.google.com/books?id=mox1ywiyhtgC

ASPE: 2019 Poverty Guidelines https://aspe.hhs.gov/2019-poverty-guidelines

David Singh Grewal https://www.law.berkeley.edu/our-faculty/faculty-profiles/david-singh-grewal/

Possibly the worst thing written in April, 2019: Benjamin Wittes: Attorney General Bill Barr Deserves a Fair Chance https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/04/give-william-barr-benefit-doubt/586207/: "Judge the attorney general by what he ultimately sends to Congress...

Amazon: Yves Cohen https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B004N7QBZE

UC Berkeley: Interdisciplinary Studies Field https://isf.ugis.berkeley.edu/

Does the expansion in the money stock reflect an outward shift in the demand-for-money or in the supply-of-money schedule? That is the question that is ignored in the fruitless debate between the banking and currency schools: Wikipedia: British Currency School https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Currency_School Wikipedia: British Banking School https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Banking_School...

Charles P. Kindleberger: Manias, Panics, and Crashes https://delong.typepad.com/manias.pdf

Muscat Water Temperature https://www.seatemperature.org/middle-east/oman/muscat.htm