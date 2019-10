Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-07:

clearkimura: How to Convert Document from Google Docs to Text File https://askubuntu.com/questions/998384/how-to-convert-document-from-google-docs-to-text-file: "No need to pipe to other program to convert the file. You can download from Google Docs in any supported format, by using the existing parameters in the URL address: https://docs.google.com/document/d/FILE_ID/export?format=FORMAT; where: FILE_ID is string ID of target file and; FORMAT is file format of choice i.e. txt.... Then, downloading the document from Google Docs as text file is straightforward by using wget or a web browser. Both methods will download the document as text file as expected.... In terms of documentation, the only relevant guide I found was this dated blog post circa 2014. There is this page of developer guide for Google Drive but not useful as it is. That is all...

Gustave Dore: Inferno Illustrations http://www.templarinfernobookreview.com/inferno_illustrations_dore.htm

Nasir Tyabji: Review by "MITI and the Japanese Miracle: The Growth of Industrial Policy, 1925-75" by Chalmers Johnson https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/robert-shiller-discusses-narrative-economics/id730188152?i=1000452370005...

Scott Lemieux: BREAKING! Access to Health Care Improves Health Outcomes http://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2019/10/breaking-access-to-health-care-improves-health-outcomes: "This may seem like 'studies report that water is wet', except for the cadre of know-nothing libertarian hacks determined to deny the obvious, and whose mission to take health coverage away from as many people as possible may yet succeed...