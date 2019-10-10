Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
From October 11, 2018: Worthy Reads

Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-10:

  1. Wikipedia: The Imitation Game https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Imitation_Game_...

  2. J.K. Slingerland: Quantum vs Classical Computation http://www.thphys.nuim.ie/staff/joost/TQM/QvC.html_...

  3. Richard Kogan, Chad Stone, Bryann Dasilva, and Jan Rejeski (2015): Difference Between Economic Growth Rates and Treasury Interest Rates Significantly Affects Long-Term Budget Outlook https://www.cbpp.org/research/difference-between-economic-growth-rates-and-treasury-interest-rates-significantly-affects?fa=view&id=5277_...

