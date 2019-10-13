Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-13:

Scott Waldman: POLITICS: Cato Closes Its Climate Shop; Pat Michaels Is Out https://www.eenews.net/stories/1060419123_: "The Cato Institute quietly shut down a program that for years sought to raise uncertainty about climate science, leaving the libertarian think tank co-founded by Charles Koch without an office dedicated to global warming...

Li Yang, Filip Novokmet, and Branko Milanovic: Chinese Urban Elite Transformation between 1988 and 2013 https://voxeu.org/article/chinese-urban-elite-transformation-between-1988-and-2013_: "Compared to the 1980s, the elite today consists mainly of professionals, self-employed, and smaller and larger business people, they are much better educated, and they receive a much greater share of total urban income. This is reflected also in the composition of the Communist Party of China...

Bloomberg: Guohui Shi and his Lesotho Wool Centre were awarded a monopoly over the wool and mohair trade in the Southern African mountain kingdom, meaning Moteane and other small brokers would have to shut down. Since then, thousands of farmers have had to wait a year or more to be paid by Shi’s brokerage; some say they’ve been underpaid, and others not paid at all. Approximately 75% of Lesotho’s population lives in rural areas and relies on wool and mohair for income. Some herders have been forced to eat their flocks to survive...