Astro 3D: Not Long Ago, the Center of the Milky Way Exploded https://phys.org/news/2019-10-center-milky.html: "A titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way just 3.5 million years ago, sending a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and out into deep space.... The phenomenon, known as a Seyfert flare, created two enormous 'ionisation cones' that sliced through the Milky Way—beginning with a relatively small diameter close to the black hole, and expanding vastly as they exited the Galaxy. So powerful was the flare that it impacted on the Magellanic Stream—a long trail of gas extending from nearby dwarf galaxies called the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds...