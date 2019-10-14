Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-15:
Astro 3D: Not Long Ago, the Center of the Milky Way Exploded https://phys.org/news/2019-10-center-milky.html: "A titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the supermassive black hole in the centre of the Milky Way just 3.5 million years ago, sending a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and out into deep space.... The phenomenon, known as a Seyfert flare, created two enormous 'ionisation cones' that sliced through the Milky Way—beginning with a relatively small diameter close to the black hole, and expanding vastly as they exited the Galaxy. So powerful was the flare that it impacted on the Magellanic Stream—a long trail of gas extending from nearby dwarf galaxies called the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds...
Henry Fielding (1749(: The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling http://www.gutenberg.org/files/6593/6593-h/6593-h.htm...
Aaron Carroll: Five Reasons the Diet Soda Myth Won’t Die https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/14/upshot/diet-soda-health-myths.html?te=1&nl=the-upshot&emc=edit_up_20191014?campaign_id=29&instance_id=13061&segment_id=17867&user_id=744e123caca9fa6942a2af37a0645716®i_id=1775010: "Repeated studies on a health bogeyman help explain wider problems with food research.... It would probably be a public service if we stopped repeating a lot of this research—and stopped reporting on it breathlessly. If that’s impossible, the best people can do is stop paying so much attention...
Wikipedia: Aldo Raimondi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aldo_Raimondi...
Wikipedia: Castel dell'Ovo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castel_dell%27Ovo...
What to see and what to do in the Gulf of Naples https://www.visitnaples.eu/en/neapolitanity/discover-naples/what-to-see-and-what-to-do-in-the-gulf-of-naples...
#noted #verybrieflynoted #2019-10-15