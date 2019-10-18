Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-18:

USGS: M 4.5 - 1km SSE of Pleasant Hill, CA https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73291880/oaf/commentary: "2019-10-15 05:33:42 (UTC)37.938°N 122.058°W 14.6 km depth...

Cosma Shalizi: 36-401, Modern Regression http://www.stat.cmu.edu/~cshalizi/mreg/15/: "This course is an introduction to the real world of statistics and data analysis. We will explore real data sets, examine various models for the data, assess the validity of their assumptions, and determine which conclusions we can make (if any). Data analysis is a bit of an art; there may be several valid approaches. We will strongly emphasize the importance of critical thinking about the data and the question of interest. Our overall goal is to use a basic set of modeling tools to explore and analyze data and to present the results in a scientific report.... This is a class on linear statistical models: the oldest, most widely used, and mathematically simplest sort of statistical model. It serves as a first course in serious data analysis, as an introduction to statistical modeling and prediction, and as an initiation into a community of inquiry which has developed over two centuries and grown to include every branch of science, technology and policy...

Cosma Shalizi and Andrew Thomas: 36-350, Statistical Computing http://www.stat.cmu.edu/~cshalizi/statcomp/14/: "Computational data analysis is an essential part of modern statistics. Competent statisticians must not just be able to run existing programs, but to understand the principles on which they work. They must also be able to read, modify and write code, so that they can assemble the computational tools needed to solve their data-analysis problems, rather than distorting problems to fit tools provided by others.... The class may be unbearably redundant for those who already know a lot about programming. The class will be utterly incomprehensible for those who do not know statistics...

Cosma Shalizi: Syllabus for 36-402, Undergraduate Advanced Data Analysis https://www.stat.cmu.edu/~cshalizi/uADA/17/: "We will build on the theory and applications of the linear model, introduced in 36-401, extending it to more general functional forms, and more general kinds of data, emphasizing the computation-intensive methods introduced since the 1980s. After taking the class, when you're faced with a new data-analysis problem, you should be able to (1) select appropriate methods, (2) use statistical software to implement them, (3) critically evaluate the resulting statistical models, and (4) communicate the results of your analyses to collaborators and to non-statisticians. During the class, you will do data analyses with existing software, and write your own simple programs to implement and extend key techniques. You will also have to write reports about your analyses...

Vivaldi https://vivaldi.com/: "The browser that puts you in control...

Joe Studwell (2013): How Asia Works: Success And Failure In The Worlds Most Dynamic Region https://delong.typepad.com/files/studwell.pdf

Mark C. Berger and Barry T. Hirsch (1983): The Civilian Earnings Experience of Vietnam—Era Veterans https://delong.typepad.com/files/civilian-earnings.pdf...

Richard R Bryant, V. A Samaranayake, and Allen Wilhite (1993): The Effect of Military Service on the Subsequent Civilian Wage of the Post-Vietnam Veteran https://delong.typepad.com/files/vietnam-veterans.pdf...

Joshua D. Angrist (1990): Lifetime Earnings and the Vietnam Era Draft Lottery: Evidence from Social Security Administrative Records https://delong.typepad.com/files/draft-lottery.pdf...

Wolf: GR304 Range https://www.consumerreports.org/products/pro-style-ranges/wolf-gr304-226337/overview/