Mark Graham: The Wayback Machine’s Save Page Now is New and Improved https://blog.archive.org/2019/10/23/the-wayback-machines-save-page-now-is-new-and-improved/: 'Have you ever wanted to archive all the web pages linked from an email message? Well, you are in luck because now you can forward that email to “savepagenow@archive.org” and after a few minutes you will get an email back filled with Wayback Machine playback URLs...