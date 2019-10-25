Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Benjamin Wittes: The Collapse of the President’s Defense: Weekend Reading

Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-25:

  1. Bret Devereaux https://acoup.blog/author/aimedtact/

  2. Wikipedia: Antonine Plague: Smallpox?...

  3. Wikipedia: Plague of Cyprian: Ebola variant? Measles?...

  4. Wikipedia: Valerian: 253-260...

  5. Wikipedia: Gallienus: 253-268...

  6. Wikipedia: Plague of Justinian: Bubonic Plague?...

  7. Xenophon: Anabasis http://www.gutenberg.org/files/1170/1170-h/1170-h.htm...

  8. Pseudo-Aristotle: Oeconomica https://ia600201.us.archive.org/9/items/oeconomica01arisuoft/oeconomica01arisuoft.pdf...

  9. Xenophon: The Economist http://www.gutenberg.org/files/1173/1173-h/1173-h.htm...

  10. Wikipedia: Aleksandr Tsekalo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleksandr_Tsekalo...

  11. Mark Graham: The Wayback Machine’s Save Page Now is New and Improved https://blog.archive.org/2019/10/23/the-wayback-machines-save-page-now-is-new-and-improved/: 'Have you ever wanted to archive all the web pages linked from an email message?  Well, you are in luck because now you can forward that email to “savepagenow@archive.org” and after a few minutes you will get an email back filled with Wayback Machine playback URLs...

#noted #verybrieflynoted #2019-10-25

Posted on October 25, 2019

