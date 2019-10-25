Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-25:
Bret Devereaux https://acoup.blog/author/aimedtact/
Wikipedia: Antonine Plague: Smallpox?...
Wikipedia: Plague of Cyprian: Ebola variant? Measles?...
Wikipedia: Valerian: 253-260...
Wikipedia: Gallienus: 253-268...
Wikipedia: Plague of Justinian: Bubonic Plague?...
Xenophon: Anabasis http://www.gutenberg.org/files/1170/1170-h/1170-h.htm...
Pseudo-Aristotle: Oeconomica https://ia600201.us.archive.org/9/items/oeconomica01arisuoft/oeconomica01arisuoft.pdf...
Xenophon: The Economist http://www.gutenberg.org/files/1173/1173-h/1173-h.htm...
Wikipedia: Aleksandr Tsekalo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleksandr_Tsekalo...
Mark Graham: The Wayback Machine’s Save Page Now is New and Improved https://blog.archive.org/2019/10/23/the-wayback-machines-save-page-now-is-new-and-improved/: 'Have you ever wanted to archive all the web pages linked from an email message? Well, you are in luck because now you can forward that email to “savepagenow@archive.org” and after a few minutes you will get an email back filled with Wayback Machine playback URLs...
#noted #verybrieflynoted #2019-10-25