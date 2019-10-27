Very Briefly Noted 2019-10-27:

Mark Graham: The Wayback Machine’s Save Page Now is New and Improved https://blog.archive.org/2019/10/23/the-wayback-machines-save-page-now-is-new-and-improved/: 'You can now save all the “outlinks” of a web page with a single click.... When users are logged in with their free Archive.org account, SPN-generated archives can be saved to that user’s “My web archive” public gallery of archived pages.... In addition to capturing more high-quality archives of web page elements (HTML, JavaScript, Image files, etc.), SPN can now also produce a screenshot...

Roderick Long: Old Philosopher Yells at Clouds https://aaeblog.com/2019/10/21/old-philosopher-yells-at-clouds/: 'I’m sure I can’t be the first to notice the ways in which Plato’s Protagoras is framed as a response to Aristophanes’ Clouds, but I’m not aware of any previous discussion of the connections I have in mind.... I have in mind a more specific set of dramatic parallels...

Alison Flood: Susan Sontag was true author of ex-husband's book, biography claims https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/may/13/susan-sontag-her-life-benjamin-moser-freud-the-mind-of-the-moralist-philip-rieff: 'Sontag: Her Life says she wrote Freud: The Mind of the Moralist by Philip Rieff, whom she married at 17...

Allison Martell: Canada's Trudeau Clings to Power, but Loses Some of His Luster https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-election-trudeau-newsmaker/canadas-trudeau-clings-to-power-but-loses-some-of-his-luster-idUSKBN1X1065: 'Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held on to his job in Monday’s election, securing his spot as one of the world’s few high-profile progressive leaders, but tarnished by scandal and with his power diminished...

Kevin Jones: Downtown Berkeley's Logan Park Wins Zoning Board Approval Thursday Night https://www.berkeleyside.com/2019/10/25/downtown-berkeleys-logan-park-wins-zoning-board-approval-thursday-night: 'Logan Park is... what owner William Schrader Jr. described as “the largest project possible allowed under the downtown plan and the density bonus”... two buildings that will occupy much of the block on Shattuck Avenue between Channing Way and Durant... hundreds of units for residents—most likely students—and many retail spaces as well...

Apple: Record Video and Audio in a Keynote Presentation https://support.apple.com/kb/PH28041?locale=en_US...

Apple: Edit Video and Audio in Keynote Presentations https://support.apple.com/kb/PH28037?locale=en_US&viewlocale=en_US...