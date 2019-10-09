Wikipedia: Amphidromic Point https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amphidromic_point_: "An amphidromic point, also called a tidal node, is a geographical location which has zero tidal amplitude for one harmonic constituent of the tide.... The term amphidromic point derives from the Greek words amphi (around) and dromos (running), referring to the rotary tides running around them.... Amphidromic points occur because the Coriolis effect and interference within oceanic basins.... At the amphidromic points of the dominant tidal constituent, there is almost no vertical movement from tidal action. There can be tidal currents since the water levels on either side of the amphidromic point are not the same. A separate amphidromic system is created by each periodic tidal component. In most locations the 'principal lunar semi-diurnal', known as M2, is the largest tidal constituent, with an amplitude of roughly half of the full tidal range...