Wikipedia: Ragnar Lodbrok https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ragnar_Lodbrok: "According to traditional sources, Ragnar (possibly as a literary composite) was: (a) married three times, to the shieldmaiden Lagertha, the noblewoman Thóra Borgarhjǫrtr and Aslaug (also known as Kráka, Kraba), a Norse queen; (b) the father of historical Viking figures including Ivar the Boneless, Björn Ironside, Halfdan Ragnarsson, Hvitserk, Sigurd Snake-in-the-Eye, and Ubba; (c) captured by King Ælla of Northumbria and died after Ælla had him thrown into a pit of snakes; and (d) avenged by the Great Heathen Army that invaded and occupied Northumbria and adjoining Anglo-Saxon kingdoms...